Nxesi gives rugby, cricket and netball international events go-ahead

Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi has reinstated the rights of rugby, cricket and netball to host international events.

“Rugby, cricket and netball right to bid for and host international tournaments in the Republic is immediately reinstated,” said Nxesi.

The newly-appointed Minister made the announcement at the Eminent Persons Group report handover meeting on Tuesday at the Blue Bulls Auditorium.Eminent Persons’ Group was set up by the sports department to overseer the processes of change and the level of transformation in sports.

The EPG’s Transformation Status Report gave a green light to these sporting codes to bid and host international tournaments.The ban was revoked by the former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula in 2016 after Rugby, Cricket, Netball and Athletics South Africa did not meet the required transformation standard stipulated.

“Cricket and Netball we congratulate you on your greatly improved barometer scores, you clearly were willing to walk an extra mile, the rights of this federation to bid and for and host international tournaments in the republic as was imposed before is immediately reinstated,” said the minister.

However, the Minister cautioned that this will be followed up by regular monitoring.”Our assessments and our follow up is going to be on an annual basis, possibly if they are moving into the negative we might act otherwise,” he said.

Meanwhile, he asked these sporting codes to become actively be involved in the grass roots development of the sporting codes in rural areas across the country.”What are we all doing for development, what is rugby doing for the rural areas in the Northern Cape, in the Eastern Cape, in Kwazulu Natal not just in the Metropolitan Cities,” Nxesi said.

He adds that the department will continue assisting in order to maintain these standards.

-TNA Reporter