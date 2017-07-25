Nyatama signs for Pirates

Orlando Pirates have secured the service of Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Musa Nyatama. The former Mamelodi Sundowns player is set to arrive in Johannesburg for fitness and health tests, before completing his move to the Buccaneers.

Pirates took to their ​T​witter account to confirm the news.

The Bucs have reached an agreement with Bloem Celtic for the services of Musa Nyatama, set to arrive in JHB tomorrow for a medical. — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) July 25, 2017

The Club would like to thank Mr Max Tshabalala, Chairman of Bloem Celtic, for the professional manner in which he conducted the negotiations — Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) July 25, 2017

The Soweto giants have signed three players in this year transfer window, including former Sundowns goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands, Thamsanqa Sangweni, and Nigerian striker Christian Obiozor.