Nyatama signs for Pirates

Musa Nyatama of Celtics. Photo: Gallo Images.

Orlando Pirates have secured the service of Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Musa Nyatama. The former Mamelodi Sundowns player is set to arrive in Johannesburg for fitness and health tests, before completing his move to the Buccaneers.

Pirates took to their ​T​witter account to confirm the news.

 

 

The Soweto giants have signed three players in this year transfer window, including former Sundowns goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands, Thamsanqa Sangweni, and Nigerian striker Christian Obiozor.

