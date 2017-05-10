NYDA chair Mtsweni defends appointment

Newly appointed National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni yesterday defended his appointment as the agency’s head.

Mtsweni shrugged off criticism aimed at President Jacob Zuma’s decision to endorse him as board chair, replacing former NYDA chairperson and Young Communist League of SA (YCLSA) chairperson, Yershen Pillay.

He said despite mounting opposition to his appointment, the process leading up to it was transparent.

“We were interviewed publicly, our profiles were made public,” Mtsweni said. “Throughout the process, nobody challenged it. When Parliament recommended the seven names, nobody objected to the names that had been proposed.”

He said both Parliament and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) were satisfied there was nothing untoward about his appointment to the NYDA board.

“The NYDA Act says once the seven names have been proposed, any one of them can be appointed as chairperson. So there was no preconceived idea that it would be myself or anybody else.

“Anyone of the names who have been interviewed, who have been publicly recommended, the National Assembly adopted the names and the NCOP adopted the names,” Mtsweni said.

Mtsweni’s comments come on the back of YCLSA secretary Mluleki Dlelanga doubting Mtsweni’s credentials by describing him as a guy with a driver’s licence. Dlelanga further said Mtsweni was a beneficiary of Zuma’s network of patronage.

Mtsweni said while he would not be drawn into a public spat with the YCLSA on the matter, the ANC league’s junior alliance partner was aggrieved their preferred candidate did not make the cut.

“The problem is that the YCL are not raising process flaws, I think its more of a personality thing. Pillay is a national chairperson of the YCL, I am a member of the NEC of the youth league and both these organisations belong to the progressive youth alliance so I think we could have found a better way of engaging.

“But we respect the YCL, we respect Pillay and I look forward to personally working with him to tap into his experience. We respect each other,” he said.

Pillay’s term as NYDA board chair ended in March. The YCLSA previously threatened to pull Pillay from the board should he not serve another term at the helm of the agency.

Mtsweni said while he would build on past successes bequeathed to him by Pillay, including among others a clean audit, he would fast track economic participation for young people in the economy.

When asked to comment on whether the YCLSA would withdraw him from the board Pillay said: “The YCLSA has undertaken a series of consultations with its members, what I’ve been told is to remain in the board until such a decision has been taken.”

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za