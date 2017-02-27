NYDA’s ex-chair wants another go

Former National Youth Development Agency chairperson Yershen Pillay said yesterday that while he’s eyeing a third term at the helm, he’s ready to lead the organisation from a phase of “compliance to enhanced performance”.

In an interview with The New Age, Pillay said if President Jacob Zuma bestowed him with the honour of assuming office as NYDA chairperson again, he would be ready to hit the ground running in fast-tracking youth development.

“Part of what I would want to focus on is innovation. How do we get more young entrepreneurs involved in the technology space? How do we encourage them to set up more online tech companies? Innovation and impact would probably be my focus if given another opportunity to chair the board,” Pillay said.

He said that the task of the incoming NYDA board was to steer the ship out of the harbour as the board’s financial control systems had been “stabilised”.

“The NYDA has got to not just be about compliance, it’s got to be more about an organisation that has systems and processes and good governance, it’s overall mandate has to promote the coordination of youth development programmes and to make an impact on the lives of 21 million young people in South Africa.”

Pillay’s comments come on the back of Parliament approving the names of seven candidates who were nominated to serve on the board. Pillay’s name appeared on the list for a third consecutive time. The names will be sent to Zuma for approval.

Pillay, referring to the haggling in Parliament over the short-listing of candidates to fill vacant posts on the NYDA board, said that such events were par for the course. He was responding to the proposed amendments to criteria and academic requirements for people to serve on the board.

“The process itself from the criteria, to the interviews, to the outcomes of the recommendations are going to the president and they were all determined by Parliament and one has got to trust Parliament’s judgment.

“They must have had reasons as to why they decided to make the changes they made and the outcomes of that should be judged by how successful the term of office of the next board. Issues were raised then about the selection of the board.”

Pillay also said that the spat between the ANC Youth League and the Young Communist League over their preferred board candidates t did not mean that the organisations were at odds with each other.

“It’s not an alliance based on the constestation of state deployment, it’s an alliance forged through a common vision. Both organisations are mature enough to realise that.”

Bonolo Selebano

