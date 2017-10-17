Nzimande urges NSFAS applications

AS MATRICULANTS gear up for their final exams, Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Blade Nzimande, has urged those needing tertiary financial aid to complete their applications as soon as possible instead of waiting to finish writing their exams before applying.

“In this regard, it is very important for students, parents and guardians to know that NSFAS will not open another window for new applications after this November 30 cut-off date as doing so will delay the process of finalising funding lists for 2018,” he said.

The minister has also encouraged students at universities and TVET colleges who were not funded in previous years to complete their applications early and ahead of the November 30 cut-off date.

NSFAS does not require exam results for the application process so pupils have been encouraged to apply before their exams start so that they know their application has been submitted.

NSFAS had already received 80494 valid applications by last Monday.

Students have been advised that only applications submitted online, via the National Youth Development Agency, and through participating universities and colleges would be accepted.

“For ease of processing applications, we also wish to emphasise the need for students to make sure that their applications include all the requisite supporting documentations including certified copies of their and their parents IDs, or an unabridged birth certificate,” Nzimande said.

The NSFAS has partnered with the Home Affairs and Basic Education departments to ensure swift and thorough data processing and verification to identify any anomalies against the country’s national population registry and matric examination database.

Although not a requirement by NSFAS, applicants have been advised to submit both an ID and unabridged birth certificate to speed up the process.

“It should also be highlighted that the 2017 NSFAS funded students that will be progressing to the next academic level in 2018 need not reapply for funding.

However, students who are currently enrolled and were not funded in 2017 or have never received NSFAS funding and whose family circumstances have changed and believe that they qualify for NSFAS funding should apply,” Nzimande said.

“Moving forward we encourage all our young people to start applying for their smart identification cards in time for the 2019 enrolment period as this will make the processing of applications even more efficient due to the completeness of all individuals’ records.”

