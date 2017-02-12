Oakbay affidavit gives clarity

The head of the Gupta family, Ajay Gupta denied under oath on Friday that he met and offered Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas a promotion and millions in cash in October 2015.

His version of events has been confirmed by the president’s son, Duduzane Zuma and businessman Fana Hlongwane, who also submitted affidavits.

In his affidavit dated February 9 in a Pretoria high court case involving Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments, Gupta said Jonas was blatantly dishonest when he suggested he met with him.

The finance minister is seeking an order declaring he is not by law empowered or obliged to intervene in the relationship between Oakbay companies and the banks. The allegation that Jonas met Gupta is contained in the public protector’s report on state capture‚ which was prepared by Thuli Madonsela but released by the new public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane last year.

Gordhan also mentioned the efforts allegedly made by Gupta to induce Jonas to commit an unlawful act in his replying affidavit in the present case‚ which was filed last month.

Gordhan’s affidavit said the public protector’s report said Jonas was taken to the Saxonwold home of the Guptas where he was offered money and promotion as minister of finance.

The public protector’s report says Jonas claimed that President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane and businessman Fana Hlongwane met Gupta at his home on October 23, 2015.

Gupta’s affidavit accompanying a supplementary affidavit submitted by Oakbay‚ says his affidavit was meant to clarify a serious distortion of facts which caused him and his family severe hardship and negative publicity.

He said he was disturbed by allegations Gordhan presented as fact without even attempting to obtain a confirmatory affidavit from Jonas‚ who was in all likelihood occupying an office right next to the minister. Gupta said the “incident” with Jonas was created in order to support the wave of adverse media attention and to achieve political advantage gained from creating media hype from an incident which never occurred.

Gupta said it was important to deal with this allegation to ensure nobody could ever say he kept quiet when he was confronted with these allegations.

“Let me commence, to clearly and unambiguously state under oath that I have never met Mr Mcebisi Jonas‚ not as alleged or at all‚” Gupta said. He further said: “I have challenged Mr Jonas and I do so again‚ to prove that he met with me as alleged.”

But Gordhan’s heads of arguments filed on Friday said the Gupta family pressurised him to intervene in their case against banks. In his arguments, Gordhan cited the meeting he had with members of the Gupta family and the correspondence they sent to him as proof the family had approached him in seeking his intervention.

The minister said the Guptas pleaded for assistance, raising “concern around the livelihoods of our 7 500 staff”.

His head of arguments says: “The minister describes these approaches as ‘representations and demands’. Oakbay demanded that on behalf of government I intervene with the banks to achieve a reversal of their (the banks’) decision.

“There can be no serious suggestion the minister was not subjected to pressure both unprecedented and outside the law by the Gupta-controlled Oakbay companies to intervene.” – 701295