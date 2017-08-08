Ocean Basket owner removed for slapping black employee

A black employee from Lakefield Ocean Basket in Benoni has been offered counselling after he was assaulted by the owner.

Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding said, “We have offered the employee counselling support from a qualified professional. Any decision regarding charges is a decision the employee will need to make”.

This comes after a video emerged on social media showing the owner of the restaurant assaulting the black employee.

The video shows the manager slapping a black staff member in the face. Repeatedly kneeing him in the stomach and chest as he is backed up against a corner counter.

Footage shows the owner of the Lakefield Ocean Basket in Benoni restaurant assaulting a junior staff member. pic.twitter.com/CWmp3s7g3y — Kutullo*Andizokwazi* (@kutulloMadisha) August 8, 2017

The white franchise owner has since been removed from the business.

“He has no stake in the business anymore. These situations are terrible and we cannot accept such a behaviour as it is seen in the video,” said Harding.

The incident comes just days after six white men attacked a black couple at a KFC in Pretoria.

#CountryDuty Here’s the video! Someone knows them. Let’s report them to the authorities! 😡😡 RT & tag SAPS pic.twitter.com/5jIP0jyC9s — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) August 4, 2017

Five people have been arrested in connection with the attack, while one remains at large.

-TNA Reporter