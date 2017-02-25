Old land for a new, brighter future

Mpumalanga restitution projects, some of who were rewarded with dagga and matches for their labour by white colonialists who took away their land in the past, are now working hard, using their restored land to rebuild their lives.

The Stoffberg community in Malahleni was evicted from their Sterkloop farm land after the promulgation of the Natives Land Act of 1913.

They subsequently lived in various places, including the townships around the town of Malahleni.

When the programme of land restitution was ushered in by the democratic government in 1994, they found an opportunity to lodge their land claim in December 1998 wherein they demanded the restoration of their original land.

The land was subsequently restored in 2013 whereupon this destitute community established Siphumelele CPA to serve as a legal vehicle that would manage their restitution project.

The government spent R22m to buy back the 876ha of land of the Stoffberg community.

Most of the members of the Siphumelele CPA are young people who have since taken over the running of the community restitution project from their parents because of their advanced ages.

The evictions of the Stoffeberg community forced some of the beneficiaries to seek work in the municipality and surrounding mines.

The chairperson of the Siphumelele (which means “we succeed”) CPA, Themba Masilela, said the community wanted to use its land for livestock production and farming with cattle and pigs, so they could reach the commercial stage when they would be able to create employment and drive away the frontiers of poverty.

They have 34 cattle of their own which they bought with rent money.

They have employed two of their beneficiaries to look after the cattle on their restored land.

He said that 322ha of their land was being rented out to the former land owner in order to enable the community to have cash for operational purposes.

The community would receive financial compensation for a portion of their land that could not be restored, he said.

Mr Masilela said the main challenge for these aspirant commercial farmers was finance for infrastructure and fencing.

He appealed to the government to provide them with recapitalisation and a development programme, which provides small scale farmers with technical and material support.

The Bakwena Ba Ga Fenyane community and the Masango in Lydenburg, who lost their land in the 1960s, want to develop 1008ha of their restored land into thriving multiple businesses, including eco-tourism, hospitality and crop and livestock businesses.

The land claimant had previously lived on the Rooikrans farm in Thaba Chweu local municipality.

When their land was grabbed by white farmers, members of the community were reduced to labour tenants without wages or salaries.

They were told by the new white owner to reduce their livestock – that is culling them so each family would only own 15 cattle so that the white man’s cattle would have enough grazing land.

They were made to work for the new white farmer who had taken over ownership of their land.

They were not paid for their labour but were only remunerated with matches and dagga.

Those who refused to work for nothing for the white farmers were kicked out.

Most of the families subsequently went to live in various areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga such as Polokwane, Mosterloce, Kwaggafontein, Saaiplaas and Soshanguve, outside Pretoria.

Fani Johannes Shabangu, who heads the Phutheng CPA on behalf of the land claimants, said the community lodged their land claim in December 1998.

He said the 500 households opted for the restoration of their original land so they could redevelop themselves, using their restored land.

The first phase of their claim was settled in 2015, he said.

He called on the government to speed up the settlement of the remaining portions of land the community has claimed.

Mr Shabangu said the community already has game on one of the portions of the land, which was bought by the department of rural development and land reform for them.

The community wanted a mentor to help them with the eco-tourism business.

They also intended to farm with livestock and to grow crops on a commercial scale.

That would help the beneficiaries to be self-sufficient, Mr Shabangu said.

The buildings on the farm will be used as guesthouses to make money for the beneficiaries while the game farm would be used to attract tourists and hunters for further financial spin-offs.

The government has so far spent R13223292 to buy back the Bakwena Ba Ga Fenyane land included in the first three phases.

A beneficiary, Madikadike Mahlangu said the restored land would help the beneficiaries with money to send their children to school.

She said the community wanted to teach their children agriculture so they could be able to take over the running of the farm in future.

Like other restitution beneficiaries, Mahlangu called on the government to provide their restitution project with re-capitalisation and development programme so it could grow to commercial scale level.

The Shongwe land claimants in Mbombela, who were evicted from their eMsamo land in 1961, want to use their land for an events-management business.

A beneficiary, Phesheya Shongwe said some of their land was not suitable for agriculture.

The Shongwe land claimants felt building a conference centre and improving the building on their 15ha land into a lodge would assist them to generate money for their business.

Mr Shongwe said the family had lodged their land claim in 1998, saying part of the land claim was settled in 2016.

He said the new Mpumalanga University was built on a portion of their land, which they had also claimed.

The family was prepared to accept alternative land in view of that land already having been developed.

Another beneficiary, Bhekumuzi Nxumalo said most of their beneficiaries were struggling and were unemployed.

The success of the restitution project would bring about needed jobs, which would alleviate poverty among the land claimants.

The beneficiaries needed a professional business developer to help them with business plans for their envisaged business, he said.

He said the beneficiaries needed the government’s financial and technical support so their business could take off in earnest.

Such a scenario would help the local community and their area with the needed economic boost, Nxumalo said.

Mtobeli Mxotwa

Mtobeli Mxotwa is a director in the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform. He writes for the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights in Pretoria.