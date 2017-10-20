Oliphant urges construction companies to abide by all labour laws

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has urged construction companies to abide by all labour laws or risk stern action from the department.

Speaking during her visit at the Royal Bafokeng Housing project where she witnessed the R2.2 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Investment project by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The project resulted in the construction of 400 units on prime land in Rustenburg.

Oliphant stated that she was extremely concerned by reports that some companies were flouting construction regulations.

“If construction companies do not comply we will have no choice but to issue prohibition notices to stop them from continuing with their work. We will not compromise workers’ safety and lives,” said Oliphant.

During the visit, the Minister was accompanied by her deputy, Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa, members of PIC, the UIF board, officials from the Department, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), as well as Royal Bafokeng Housing Project Management.

The Minister is awaiting a full report about the state of the compliance with all labour laws by construction companies operating in the project.

She said she was happy with the partnership that has resulted in workers’ dignity being restored through the housing project.

-TNA Reporter