Ombud finalising deaths figure of Esidimeni patients

HEALTH ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba yesterday said he was in the process of finalising the figures of psychiatric patients who died in the Esidimeni tragedy in Gauteng.

Makgoba said he was working with the national Department of Health and Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office in finalising the figures.

His statement comes after DA shadow MEC for health, Jack Bloom, released a statement on Thursday in which he said the police were investigating the deaths of 115 mental health patients, however, were still waiting for post-mortem reports from the Gauteng department of health.

This he said was revealed by community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng legislature. Makgoba’s office said the process to finalise the figure was at an advanced stage and that once finalised, the figure would be released.

“The health ombud would like to highlight that he does not know how the SAPS arrived at the information provided to community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane in response to Jack Bloom’s question in the Gauteng legislature,” Makgoba’s office said in a statement.

Bloom called on the department to account for the delayed post-mortem reports, saying justice was needed for the Esidimeni victims. More than 100 psychiatric patients died after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to unlicensed NGOs across Gauteng.

