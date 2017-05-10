‘Omotoso should be denied bail’

A GROUP of independent churches called on the state to deny controversial pastor Tim Omotoso bail and said this would ensure that his victims were not victimised.

The South Africa Union Council of Independent Churches (SAUCIC) yesterday said Omotoso, who faced charges of sexual abuse and human trafficking, should be kept behind bars until his trial was over.

SAUCIC president archbishop Modiri Patrick Shole said: “Omotoso should not be given bail. He should be properly investigated for all the allegations.

“We know that people are being victimised not to come out and report his crimes to the police. Some are being pressured to withdraw charges. He might destroy all the evidence if he is released.”

Omotoso, a senior pastor at the Jesus Dominion International, is facing 22 charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse from numerous women.

It recently emerged that some of his victims were being threatened and harassed by members of his church.

The Hawks said that they were working with the NPA to protect the victims.

Shole said there were a number of other religious leaders who also faced similar allegations.

“There are so many Omotosos, which is why we are saying churches should be regulated,” Shole said.

ZODIDI MHLANA