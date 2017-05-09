One arrested, as protesters clash with police in Ennerdale

One person has been arrested following a clash between police and residents in Ennerdale on Tuesday.

This comes after several roads were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks as protesters were trying to prevent people from entering or leaving the area.

It is believed that the residents are protesting over lack of service delivery and housing related issues.

Rubber bullets were fired into the crowd and looting of shops in the area was reported.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said​:​ “At this stage, the main roads in Ennerdale are not closed.”

Dlamini confirmed that there has been no further gatherings in neighbouring Eldorado Park and Freedom Park through the night.

-TNA Reporter

