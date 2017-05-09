One arrested, as protesters clash with police in Ennerdale

One person has been arrested following a clash between police and residents in Ennerdale on Tuesday.

This comes after several roads were barricaded with burning tyres and rocks as protesters were trying to prevent people from entering or leaving the area.

#Ennerdale One person arrested following more clashes between police and residents #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/EBRTXPe6At — Chriselda Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) May 9, 2017

It is believed that the residents are protesting over lack of service delivery and housing related issues.

Rubber bullets were fired into the crowd and looting of shops in the area was reported.

“violence” from protests stem from not being heard and taken seriously. Also the Police “doing their job” is not an excuse. #Ennerdale — Mishkah Sattar (@Mish_Sattar) May 9, 2017

Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said​:​ “At this stage, the main roads in Ennerdale are not closed.”

Dlamini confirmed that there has been no further gatherings in neighbouring Eldorado Park and Freedom Park through the night.

