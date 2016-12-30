One Direction named 2016’s highest-paid European celebrities

Despite being on a break, the boy band One Direction have been named as Forbes‘ highest-paid European celebrities in 2016.

The group, now down to four after the departure of Zayn Malik in 2015, have been embarking on separate private and professional projects, but still found the time to amass $110 million (£89.9 million) during 2016, largely due to the tail-end of their “On The Road Again” tour and various endorsement contracts with Pepsi and Colgate.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ($88 million) wasin second place, followed by singer Adele ($80.5 million), tennis player Roger Federer ($68 million) and the Rolling Stones ($66.5 million.)

-Relaxnews