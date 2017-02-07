One killed, two injured in Western Cape accident 

A woman has been killed during a head-on collision between a minibus and light motor vehicle in Blue Downs, Western Cape on Tuesday .

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring when paramedics arrived on the scene Metro services were already there, as the paramedics inspected the scene they found a woman lying on the pavement and two injured men.

“Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous fatal injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the woman as she was declared dead on the scene,” said Meiring.

On the assessment of the two men the paramedics found that one man was critically injured and the second one in a serious condition.

“Paramedics treated both patients and immediately initiated advanced life support interventions,” Meiring said.

The patients were then transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Local authorities are investigating the case.

-TNA Reporter