One police officer killed, another injured after a business robbery shootout

One police officer has been killed and another injured following a robbery shootout in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The incident happened at KwaMhlanga while the officers were on duty responding to a business robbery in progress complaint.

It is alleged that a group of 10 armed suspects stormed into the filling station driving in a blue polo Volkswagen GTI.

The suspects broke the main door and forced clients including employees into a staff room where they were held hostage under guard while firing rounds randomly at the scene.

Police Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said they ordered the cashier to hand over all the cash on hand.

“While the thugs were busy inside, police arrived and a shootout ensued between the criminals and the police that led to the death of the Captain. The member who was injured was rushed by an ambulance to a hospital where he is in a stable condition,” said Hlathi.

The criminals fled the scene with three firearms which were robbed from the members including an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Police are investigating a case of business robbery, murder, attempted murder and anyone with the information is urged to contact the nearest police station.”

TNA Reporter