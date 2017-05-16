Only 20 000 places left at Gauteng schools

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has on Tuesday confirmed that there are only 20 000 places left in the province’s for grades ones and eights.

To date the department has received more than 300 000 applications for the 2018 academic year.

“I want to thank South Africans especially people from Gauteng. Last year by this time we had about 100 000 applications but this year we have reached 300 000 applications,” said Lesufi.

He added this had put his department on a strong footing.

“So now if a parent comes to me around January stating that they are looking for space, I will give them space but it won’t be at the place of their choice. So if there is a space in Tembisa and you live in Centurion (that is where the child will be placed).”

On the 2 May, MEC Lesufi together with the Premier of Gauteng David Makhura launched the improved online application registration system in Orange Farm multipurpose centre for grade 1 and grade 8 learners for the 2018 school year.

At least 23 000 applications were captured in the first hour of the online application registration system being live.

Applications will run until 12 June midnight.

