Only a united ANC can take itself out of a hole: Mantashe

ANC General secretary Gwede Mantashe says this years January 8 statement theme: “unity in action” means the African National Congress must have a plan to deal with divisions in the party.

Speaking on Morning Live he says the ANC needs to commit to deal with the divisions and factions in the party because a united ANC is a better ANC.

A quest for unity in the ANC and the broader alliance is set to dominate President Jacob Zuma’s last January 8 Statement address in Soweto.

The president will address the ANC’s 105th birthday celebrations at the Orlando Stadium later this morning

Mantashe says a united ANC is good for South Africa, a divided one is weak and bad for the country.

He says: ” Only a united ANC can self correct and take itself out of a hole.”

