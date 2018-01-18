Only the NEC can disband a PEC

THE ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says only a full national executive committee (NEC) of the party can take decision to disband it, not the top six. The party was clarifying this after there was a report on Tuesday saying the provincial executive committee (PEC) led by Sihle Zikalala, was on Monday informed at a meeting at the ANC’s headquarters of Luthuli House in Johannesburg, that they would be disbanded and a task team formed to run the affairs of the party in the province.

Responding on behalf of the PEC, the provincial secretary, Super Zuma, said while they met with the top six as reported, the issue did not come up. He refused to say what was discussed but explained that the power lies with the NEC. “Anyone who is well versed in NC matters and its constitution will understand that a top six cannot disband a lower structure of the party.

“That can only be done by an NEC after listening to all sides. So it is not true that the top six have told us that we will be disbanded,” Zuma said. He said the NEC would first have to meet to form committees and then start looking at matters on the agenda.

“For now, the NEC will have to meet to form committees and then start dealing with matters of the party,” he said. However, there is still an expectation that the NEC will discuss the matter when it starts meeting today and may disband it later this month after choosing an inclusive task team. Meanwhile, while the debate around the tenure of the PEC continues, both factions are taking positions and aiming for power in regions and the province.

The faction that supported Senzo Mchunu at the ill-fated November 2015 conference, which was nullified by the Pietermaritzburg High Court, is considering voicing its anger against Zikalala’s PEC by marching to the provincial head office. The same faction is preparing for a massive recruitment drive in order to be ready for new conferences. In a caucus note in possession of The New Age and circulated by the members, the faction is planning to meet shortly in Durban to chart a way forward.

The same faction will meet to devise a strategy for membership renewal and recruiting new members to have the upper hand should a conference be called soon.

