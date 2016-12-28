Onyango and Mosimane among best worldwide

International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) on Tuesday named the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Coach Pitso Mosimane as as amongst the best in the world.

In a top ten list compiled by IFFHS players like Germany’s Manuel Neuer who sits in pole position David De Gea of Spain and France’s Hugo Lloris are among the world greats Onyango is classed with.

Onyago stated that since he joined Mamelodi Sundowns he’s become a better Goalkeeper and person.

“Thank you the club president, Mr Patrice Motsepe for his vision. He has been by our side all the way and gave us a platform to change our lives for the better. This has also rubbed off to our national teams, look at Uganda and Zimbabwe, Liberia also had a good run,” Onyango said.

The Sundowns shot-stopper scooped the tenth position ahead of renowned Arsenal goalminder Petr Cech and sits just behind Chelsea’s Belgian Keeper Thibaut Courtois whose team is doing very well in this years English Premiership.

“I am proud to be part of this current generation of Sundowns players. I also hope we inspire an even better generation of players” continued Onyango.

Onyango said that the dedication of our technical team and back room staff has also helped and not gone unnoticed.

While Onyango’s clubs coach Pitso Mosimane has also been named as one of the top coaches and managers for 2016,Mosimane is tenth on a list of the Worlds top 12.

The former Bafana Bafana coach surpassed Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger who is a place just above the legendary French club manager.

Top coaches : Ranking 2016

1 – Diego Simeone (Club Atletico de Madrid)

2 – Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid CF)

3 – Claudio Ranieri (FC Leicester)

4 – Josep Guardiola (FC Bayern München/FC Manchester City)

5 – Unai Emery (FC Sevilla/Paris SG)

6 – Luis Enrique (FC Barcelona)

7 – Jürgen Klopp (FC Liverpool)

8 – Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur FC)

9 – Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus Torino FC)

10 – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

11 – Arsène Wenger (Arsenal FC)

12 – Leonardo Jardim (AS Monaco)

12 – Olivier Blanc (Paris SG)

Top Goalkeepers :RANKING 2016

1- Manuel Neuer (Germany/FC Bayern München)

2- Gianluigi Buffon (Italy/Juventus Torino FC)

3- Rui Patricio (Portugal/Sporting Portugal)

4- Claudio Bravo (Chile/FC Barcelona/Manchester City FC)

5- David De Gea (Spain/Manchester United FC)

6- Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Club Atletico de Madrid)

7- Hugo Lloris (France/Tottenham Hotspur FC)

8- Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Real Madrid CF)

9- Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Chelsea FC)

10-Denis Onyango (Uganda/Mamelodi Sundowns)

11-Petr Cech (Cech Republic/Arsenal London FC)

12-Samir Handanovic (Slovenia/FC Inter Milano)

13-Marc André Ter Stegen (Germany/FC Barcelona)

