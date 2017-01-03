Opinion: Post 105yrs anniversary honeymoon

As a standing tradition the African National Congress (ANC) is celebrating its anniversary on the 8th of January.

ANC was established in 1912 to amongst others, created united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society. The aim was to liberate Africans in particular and black people in general from political and economic bandage.

In 1994, black South Africans were liberated from political bondage, when for the first time got an opportunity to vote for the political party of their choice to govern the country. The National , provincial and local elections in South Africa have been free and fair as from 1994.

Economy

23 yrs after political freedom, economically, Africans in particular black in general are still in bondage. According to Commission of Employment Equity 2014/15 the top management of various sectors remains white. White males constitute 72.7% of top management in agricultural sector, 62.4% in mining, 64.2% in manufacturing, 60.9% in construction, 65.3% in retail and motor industry and 54.5% in Financial services.

In 2015, data from Jack Hammer Executive report showed that the number of black CEOs running the top 40 JSE listed companies has declined from 15% in 2014 to only 10% in 2015.The report also showed that‚ out of a total of 334 people constituting the executive teams in SA’s Top 40 companies‚ 21% were black South Africans. Furthermore BusinessTech found that of 537 directors on South Africa’s top 40 listed company boards, 72% (386) are white.

Land

According to reports by 2012, government had transferred 7.95 million hectares into black ownership (Nkwinti 2012), which is equivalent, at best, to 7.5% of formerly white-owned land. In 1994 as a result of colonial dispossession and apartheid, 87% of the land was owned by whites and only 13% by blacks. Land redistribution has been a snail pace agenda in South Africa.

What should the ANC do post 105yrs anniversary honeymoon and before its 54th National conference?

– ANC must advocate for laws to ensure that all companies not complying with Employment Equity regulations be fined significant percentage of their year annual turn-over.

– ANC must advocate for laws to ensure that all companies not complying with BBBEE in terms of ownership be significant percentage of their annual annual turn- over.

– ANC must advocate for laws to ensure that all companies not complying with Preferential Procurement policies to advance black owned businesses be fined significant percentage of their annual turn-over.

-ANC must advocate for repeal of all apartheid laws and any current laws that are anti black empowerment.

– ANC led government must fast-track the land redistribution programme.

– ANC led government must announce free, compulsory quality education for the children of the poor and working class from grade R to under-graduate qualification starting from January 2018.

– ANC led government must announce national roll-out of National Health Insurance scheme to be implemented by 2017

ANC has to be decisive in radical economic transformation, land redistribution, provision of free quality health care and free quality education. Failing to do this, it’s anniversary beyond 105yrs might be irrelevant to people who are still facing high level of inequality, unemployment and poverty. For now the real test is after the 105 years anniversary honeymoon.

Sediko Rakolote