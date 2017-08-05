Opposition and ANC to meet on the streets outside Parliament ahead of no-confidence debate

Opposition parties and civil society organisations are set to march in support of President Jacob Zuma’s removal as head of state.

The march is expected to take place on the same day as the motion will be debated and voted on.

The African National Congress (ANC) ​has ​also planned a march on the same day in support of the ​P​resident.

Meanwhile, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader General Bantu Holomisa said it was very disturbing that the speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete hasn’t made a decision on whether to allow the motion of no confidence to be done in secret or not.

“We are concerned because if it’s going to be a secret ballot, it has got a lot of logistics which Parliament needs to prepare for. In other words, the IEC must be advised to come and run those elections and I hope that Baleka Mbete by keeping quiet, made provision for such,” Holomisa added.

Yesterday, ANC chief Whip Jackson Mthembu warned members of his caucus not to vote with the opposition, adding that voting with the opposition would bring the country in a crisis.

-TNA Reporter