Opposition, coalition parties want Trollip out

Coalition and opposition parties are calling for the removal of the executive Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and his speaker.

The motion to remove Mayor Athol Trollip and council speaker Jonathan Lawack was put forward by axed deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani and Patriotic Alliance councilor Marlon Daniels.

This comes after ongoing tension between the DA and UDM.

Bobani was removed as the deputy mayor in a vote of no confidence in August.

“At this point in time, I do not want to disclose too much information but I can confirm that this motion for the intention to remove the mayor and speaker has been tabled,” Daniels said.

Daniels said the motion had been received by the speaker’s office, which was the procedure to follow and it would be debated in the next council meeting on 30 November.

In June, the DA signed up with the PA as a coalition partner.

In a letter written by Trollip to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, he expressed how the PA was as determined as the DA and its other coalition partners not to allow the city to fall back into the hands of the ANC.

However, Daniels is singing a different tune now, saying Trollip is a very different person.

“The mayor is really not the person he seems to be, he is deceitful, he is autocratic and it must be his way or the highway.”

He said Trollip made decisions without consulting council and they could not in the interest of the municipality let Trollip to continue.

The African Independent Congress (AIC) says it is open for persuasion although it hasn’t received any information regarding the matter.

“They need to tell us and sit us down on what their concerns are because without our support, the motion cannot go forward,” the party’s Tshonono Buyeye said.

Among other squabbles at hand is Trollip’s alleged ignorance on issues raised regarding the appointment of human settlements and corporate services head Vuyo Zitumane and city manager Johann Mettler.

-TNA Reporter