Opposition parties to meet on Monday to discuss Sona postponement

Opposition parties will meet again on Monday to decide on a way forward following the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Jacob Zuma.

Representatives from the DA, EFF, COPE, ACDP, VF+ and UDM made the announcement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that presiding officers in Parliament had agreed with President Jacob Zuma to postpone Sona until a date to be confirmed.

EFF Secretary-General Godrich Gardee said the parties collectively welcomed the decision by Parliament’s presiding officers.

Gardee said Sona could not go ahead while two centres of power remained.

“Our country cannot be ground to a halt to allow for a compromised ANC to fight their internal battles.”

“This must be resolved as soon as practically possible so that South Africa can move past the ruinous Zuma era and towards the future.”

He said there were many issues that the parties were going to discuss.

These include the EFF’s motion of no confidence against Zuma, which has been provisionally scheduled for 22 February and Parliament’s mandate to elect a new president of South Africa, as per Section 89(1) of the Constitution, once Zuma is removed.

“The interests of our country reach far beyond the ANC. We cannot sit around and wait for the two centres of power to fight their war of attrition while our country is left in limbo. The ANC cannot hold our country to ransom.” Gardee said.

-TNA Reporter