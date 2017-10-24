OR centenary event to grace his hometown

THE OR Tambo centenary national celebrations will grace his hometown of Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.

President Jacob Zuma will on Friday officiate the celebrations to honour the legacy and life of the liberation struggle icon, African humanist and the longest serving president of the governing party, Oliver Reginald Tambo.

The year 2017 was declared the Year of OR Tambo by the government to mark the centenary birthday of Tambo and to remember his principled leadership and ideals, which inspired many liberation struggle and anti-colonialism activists not only in South Africa but across the continent and the world.

The national centenary celebrations will be held under the theme, Life and Legacy of OR Tambo. Tambo, who was born in Nkantolo village in Mbizana in the Eastern Cape on October 27, 1917, died on April 24, 1993, aged 75, after he suffered a stroke.

Zuma has defined the centenary celebrations as one of the most significant occasions for the country and the continent.

He encouraged South Africans to draw lessons from Tambo’s life and leadership, and to understand the qualities that made him one of the most internationally respected leaders and founding father of democratic SA.

“As we celebrate the life of this liberation struggle giant, we should also draw lessons from OR Tambo’s exemplary leadership and advance his ideals and his belief in a peaceful, equal, non-racial and non-sexist democratic SA.

“The ideals of this visionary and freedom fighter should inspire all of us as we advance our struggle for radical socio-economic transformation that will reverse the legacy of apartheid and liberate our people from economic hardships and address the challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality, a struggle that OR Tambo lived and fought for,” he said.

Zuma has characterised Tambo as a visionary and a true African humanist, who was loved by many on the continent and who shaped the foreign policy of the democratic SA, as well as laid a foundation as the foremost diplomat and highly respected leader during a difficult time in the country’s history.

Sifiso Mahlangu

sifisom@thenewage.co.za