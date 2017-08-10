OR Tambo police nab car thief before flight takes off

A suspected car thief was hauled off a flight destined for Harare, Zimbabwe yesterday by South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives at the O R Tambo International Airport.

The suspect has apparently been on SAPS’ radar since 2014 and had been put on a watch list after he allegedly rented a vehicle but failed to return it.

In a joint operation between SAPS and the Airport Aviation Safety task team, the airline which the suspect was on, was alerted and the flight which was due to take off was then towed back to its parking bay.

“An Airport Aviation Safety officer together with SAPS detectives then boarded the aircraft and the suspect was subsequently arrested,” said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Police have however been unable to confirm when the suspected car thief is scheduled to appear in court.

OR Tambo International has over the last few weeks seen a rise in the apprehension of criminals after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula last month put in place measures to counter criminal syndicates operating in the country’s biggest and busiest port of entry.

Mbalula announced a task team, led by Major General Dimakatso Ndaba, who was appointed SAPS commander at the airport.

Last month a 23-year-old woman arrested for possession of 20kg of rhino horns while a man was arrested for theft of motor vehicle and possession of car breaking implements.

The Airport Reaction Team last month also managed to arrest four men for possession of arms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property and possibly armed robbery while conducting routine patrols in the airport vicinity.

-TNA Reporter