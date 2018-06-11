Orlando Pirates announce new nine signings

Orlando Pirates have on Monday announced nine new players for their Absa Premiership 2018/19 season.

In a bid to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, the Soweto giants unveiled the signings of Brilliant Khuzwayo, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Meshack Maphangule, Asavela Mbekile, Linda Mntambo, Abel Mabaso, Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The nine players will join the rest of the squad when the team returns for pre-season training on June 18. The Bucs secured the services of former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khuzwayo who joined them on a free transfer from Naturena.

“Strengthening of the squad has been the number one priority for the administrative office in anticipation of a gruelling season which will see the Club competing in five competitions, including the CAF Champions League, which starts in November,” said Pirates on their official website.

The Absa Premiership is expected to start on the weekend of the 3-5th August 2018.

