Orlando Pirates coach resigns

Orlando Pirates head coach Kjell Jonevret has left the club after a six months stint with the buccaneers.

Jonevret has thanked the Chairman of the team Dr. Irvin Khoza, the Club and its supporters for giving him an opportunity to coach the Soweto Giants.

“I would like to thank the Club for the opportunity. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as planned. I wish the Club and its supporters all the best for the future,” Jonevret said

The coach joined pirates earlier this year in February from a Norwegian club, Viking FC.

Meanwhile, the team’s chairman has accepted Jonevret’s resignation, and further expressed his understanding of the enormity of expectation that comes with being a coach of a club as big as Orlando Pirates.

TNA Reporter