ORT’s illegal forex racket

CORRUPT OR Tambo International Airport employees have created a thriving foreign exchange (forex) black market within one of Africa’s busiest airports, working in cahoots with a syndicate run by a well-known guest house owner, sources have claimed.

The illegal exchange of rands against currencies like the US dollar, Euro and British pound takes place in broad daylight right in the middle of the arrival and departure terminals of the airport.

“The guy running this cartel has the monopoly at the airport with most departments, right from Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) to the police and guest houses all colluding. I’ve seen him change dollars to rands for international travellers and I believe sometimes it’s large amounts of money. He also has a lot of people who do it for him, some who are Acsa employees,” a source said.

The New Age went undercover to buy US dollars on Monday and was referred to a porter by a guest house stall helper. A female Acsa employee working at the international arrivals information desk is one of the chief agents for the illicit trade. The airport porter, who was wearing an Acsa uniform, conducted the entire transaction on behalf of the female employee a few metres away from the authorised money dealers. In fact, the porter, who had a bunch of $20 (R260) notes, was given $100 and $50 notes by the authorised dealers after this reporter requested “bigger notes”.

“Don’t worry about arrest, everyone here knows that we do this. It’s something we do every day,” the porter said, as he calmed the nerves of this reporter, who had expressed fears about exchang ing the money in the open. An amount of R3 500 was received for $250 from the airport porter, while American Express sold the same amount on Monday for R3 443.10.

Acsa spokesperson Samukelo Khambule yesterday said she was unable to comment on the matter. “I will have to follow up with security,” Khambule said. A senior lecturer in banking and finance law at Wits University, Hebert Kawanza, said the parallel market was created because of the complexities of changing money legally.

“These traders simply charge a commission. They charge amounts higher than what you’d pay at a bank. In essence, you’re paying for the convenience of not going through the Fica forms,” Kawadza said.

A cross-border trader, Sandisiwe Zulu, said it was tedious for an immigrant or visitor to change money at a bank or an authorised dealer because of the paperwork required. “It’s practically impossible for me to change money at a bank because they ask for a lot of things which I won’t have as a foreign national. So I’m left with no choice but to use the black market,” Zulu said.

A quick call to an authorised dealer shows visitors are unable to meet the requirements to change money through official channels. The authorised dealers require proof of income, a valid passport and entry permit and proof of residence not older than three months. The buying or selling of foreign currency from or to a person not authorised to do so is a criminal offence.

The South African Reserve Bank relies on law enforcement agencies to deal with transgressors. However, police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the police were not aware of the trade despite constantly monitoring the area. “We haven’t had any arrests regarding this thing.

It’s hard to believe that this is happening inside the airport. These people are closely monitored by police at the airport,” Naidoo said. Bank spokesperson Jabulani Sikhakhane said the bank was not aware of the illegal forex practice. “Any person with information on any illegal currency trade may report it to the SAPS,” Sikhakhane said.

Kawadza said the government should take illegal forex dealings, which are also common at border posts, seriously as they had an impact on the economy. He believes stringent penalties for illegal traders and easing the process of changing money could be a solution.

mtokozisid@thenewage.co.za

-Mtokozisi Dube