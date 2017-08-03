Oscar Pistorius suffers chest pains, rushed to hospital

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius was rushed to Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning after suffering chest pains.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the news.

“Correctional services can confirm that offender Oscar Pistorius was this morning taken to an outside hospital establishment for medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today,” said in a statement.

The blade runner is currently serving a six year prison sentence after he shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through the bathroom door at his former house in the Silver Lakes Estate on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

-Ntsako Mashaba