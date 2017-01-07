Ouma Tsopo to be laid to rest

The funeral of former speaker of Free State Legislature Mantsheng Ouma Tsopo is currently underway at Harmony High School in Virginia Free State.

Tsopo died on 01 January 2017 after being briefly admitted into hospital on Christmas Eve.

Tsopo worked in the ANC provincial structures, ANC Women’s League and provincial government from the dawn of democracy.

Puma Stoop as she was affectionately known became MEC of various departments in the province over the years.

Those expected to the funeral include North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

President Zuma declared a provincial funeral for her and sent his deepest condolences to both the Free State and her family.

