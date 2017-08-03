Oupa Manyisa joins Sundowns

Long serving Orlando pirates player Oupa Manyisa, has left the buccaneers to join rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The announcement was made by the chairman of Orlando Pirates, Dr Irvin Khosa during a media conformance on Thursday.

“Oupa Manyisa will be joining Mamelodi Sundowns. He has an unbelievable record with Pirates. Oupa Manyisa leaves to Sundowns as a highly decorated Orlando Pirates player,” said Dr Khoza.

Manyisa took over the team captaincy from veteran defender Lucky Lekgwathi and captained the buccaneers for two seasons until being stripped off the captaincy in the 2016/17 premier league season.

The striker who has had a decorated career with Pirates has over 20 international caps, having made his debut for Bafana Bafana in 2012 while playing against Sierra Leone.

“It is not an easy decision but in the best interest of the player. There are still a few details to finalize,” Khoza said.

