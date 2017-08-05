Our ANC is disciplined

As I flew into Cape Town I looked down on the beauty of Table Mountain and the lovely leafy suburbs on its slopes, but then I also looked further to the sprawling poverty of the Cape Flats and beyond to Langa and Nyanga and all the areas that have been created by apartheid and one realises that in the midst of this beauty there is the great injustice and suffering.

In the midst of this beauty, young people like Ashley Kriel had to fight to try to bring liberty to the people of the Western Cape and South Africa.

One watches the documentary Action Commandant, about his life and realises that comrade Ashley Kriel was actually shot dead at point-blank range.

A murder was committed by a man who is today still walking around free and we remember the lies that were told at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

We remember that the man who was given amnesty according to experts, such as forensic scientist David Klatzow, could not possibly have been telling the truth to the TRC.

Then we in Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) say in the words of our first commander in chief, comrade Nelson Mandela, we still have a long road to walk to our full freedom. For us it is not possible to simply let go of what has happened to comrade Kriel.

It is not possible to simply turn a blind eye to the lies that Jeffrey Benzien told. We believe it is possible and necessary to revisit the amnesty that Benzien received.

Thus MKMVA undertakes to do what is necessary and to investigate to see how this matter can be taken back to court. It is totally unacceptable that anyone had to die in the manner that comrade Ashley died.

Benzien claimed that there was a scuffle between him and comrade Ashley and that his gun went off accidentally. However, all the evidence showed that nothing like that could have happened.

Ashley Kriel did not attack Benzien, he could not have attacked him, Ashley was simply shot dead while he was handcuffed. A young man of 20 who could not defend himself and who was killed in cold blood.

These are similar lies to what we now again hear at the inquest into the death of Ahmed Timol – lie after lie.

We who have been in the struggle know that it is not true, because we know that apartheid was a system built on one lie after the other.

We got from comrades like Ashley and Anton Fransch the truth. They could see that it was downright evil.

At the end of the documentary about the life of Ashley Kriel, he is quoted as having said that if he died we should not mourn for him but rather continue the struggle and that we must organise to fight as effectively as we possibly can.

Our soldiers were the comrades who gave their full dedication to the liberation struggle and were prepared to lay down their very lives.

Liberation fighters who left their loved ones in South Africa and crossed the borders into foreign countries and lived in camps under very difficult circumstances.

The fact is that we have not yet achieved our full liberation. Yes, we voted on April 27, 1994 and it was truly a big victory. I was privileged to be there when Madiba voted for the first time.

Let us be honest with each other, it is now 23 years later and we haven’t yet seen the economic justice that we fought for.

We are still under the control of monopoly capital and specifically white monopoly capital in this country. To state this is not to try to play political games, it is a simple reality and black South Africans know it because they feel it on their skins.

This must change because we did not just fight for the power to vote, important as it was. The vote was the first part of our National Democratic Revolution (NDR) but there is a second part and has to be that every South African will have a better life.

That all South Africans will be able to get jobs and that our children will be able to get proper education and that education (at least up to the first university degree or other tertiary qualification) should be free.

All of us must be able to say that we have a say in the economy of this country, and that it is not just in the hands of a couple of white people. It cannot be allowed that the Oppenheimers, Johann Ruperts and the Boer Mafia of Stellenbosch control our economy and the lives of the majority of South Africans. It has to change and 23 years have been long enough.

Radical socio-economic transformation is not a nice to have, it is an absolute necessity.

It is not a matter of simply saying these words because they sound good, we are saying it because we hear from our people all across our country that things have to change. We get the message from the protests about service delivery.

The statistics also speak for themselves as 67% of all senior managers in South Africa are white males. Still the old white bosses. We know that the land has not been returned to our people. These matters cannot wait any longer and the time has come when our people are telling the ANC that they have been patient for long enough. They are telling us that their patience is not forever.

Things have to change and the time has arrived. Sekunjalo! The time is now.

This is our reality and this period in the history of our struggle in the ANC is critically important for South Africa. Inside the ANC there is a struggle about whether we are going to manage to achieve radical socio-economic transformation.

Unfortunately there are some so-called comrades in the ANC who do not want radical socio-economic transformation to be implemented. They have become comfortable with the status quo.

They have become so friendly with the white monopoly capitalists that they no longer care about what the needs and hopes of the majority of our people are. They have forgotten what stands in the Freedom Charter.

They have forgotten that the Freedom Charter says: “The people shall govern, the people shall share the wealth of the country and that the people shall own the land that they work on.”

MK, having been the strong backbone of our struggle, now has to be through the MKVA the organisation at the cutting edge of making sure that we get our full liberation because the members of MK have sacrificed much.

At our fifth national conference in June, the MKMVA passed resolutions that committed us to fundamental economic change and radical socio-economic transformation.

We have taken our resolutions to the national policy conference of the ANC and we have also committed that we will take our commitment for true economic change to all the branches of the ANC.

We will engage with our ANC branches to hear what our branches think, but also to share with them what the policies are that we believe should be implemented to bring real economic change. In this regard we have said that it cannot any longer be a situation where the land in South Africa continues to be in the hands of the white minority. Our resolution about land commits us to land restitution without compensation.

We call for the nationalisation of the land so that it can be in the ownership of the government and that land be made available to our people in a controlled manner, prioritising agricultural training and optimising the use of the land by integrating people into value chains.

The truth is that our land had been stolen by white colonialists. Many South Africans, especially the older generation, have experienced the Group Areas Act. We have experienced how we have been forced off our land and out of our properties in the most brutal way.

Some of the older people in our communities were broken by these brutal experiences because they lost their roots. This was nothing else but theft, and for us it is very simple, one does not pay to get stolen goods back.

We also said that we have to transform the financial institutions. Both insurers and commercial banks should provide the government with advantageous and preferred interest on capital that is required for government developmental projects that will create jobs such as the building of schools, healthcare facilities and infrastructural development.

We know that it does not help to ask these white companies to do so voluntarily out of patriotism, because they are not patriotic.

We have therefore resolved that the government should introduce the required legislation to compel white monopoly financial institutions to provide advantageous and preferred interest on capital. We have to do this because we have no security (collateral) to get financing because the apartheid state had stolen it from us. They took our land, they took what the African people had, so we have nothing to give.

The white monopoly capital financial system is geared to keep the black majority (especially Africans) in poverty and subjugation. We have also resolved that a state bank must be established to assist with easier and cheaper financing and do the distribution of social grants,

In this regard we have resolved that the Post Office must as soon as possible get a full banking licence. We also resolved that the Reserve Bank should not be policy independent from government.

The government needs to exert control over the Reserve Bank in order to ensure that the bank will align, support and implement government economic transformation policy. The private ownership of shares of the Reserve Bank must cease and the government must be the sole owner of all Reserve Bank shares.

These are the resolutions that MKMVA is now taking to the branches of the ANC.

The upcoming six months has to be primarily a discussion about policy and on the basis of those policy resolutions that we take in ANC branches, we then have to decide who we are going to elect at the upcoming national elective conference to become our leaders to implement these policies.

Thus the major campaign that we are fighting now is a policy campaign.

However, MKMVA – together with the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Youth League – have expressed an opinion about who we believe would be the most appropriate presidential candidate.

We did not just pull that name out of a hat, we have said that comrade Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma will be the best candidate.

We have done so because we know that comrade Dlamini Zuma is committed to our policy resolutions.

We are also backing comrade Dlamini Zuma because we know that she is a disciplined cadre of the ANC.

We have not forgotten that 10 years ago at the ANC’s national elective conference in Polokwane when Jacob Zuma was elected as president of the ANC, comrade Dlamini Zuma was in a different group and she stood as deputy presidential candidate together with Thabo Mbeki.

That group lost, unfortunately some of those who lost, including former president Mbeki, became very bitter and they still suffer from sour grapes.

Remarkably comrade Dlamini Zuma did not behave in that manner, the day after Zuma was elected she threw her full weight in with his new government and when she was appointed minister of home affairs she became one of the most successful ministers in that Cabinet and changed the Department of Home Affairs for the better.

To our minds she is a disciplined comrade who did not behave like a spoilt child and threw her toys out of the cot when she lost, but understood that as an individual she is never bigger than the organisation.

Comrade Dlamini Zuma’s first commitment is always towards the ANC. In MKMVA we believe that we need such a mature and committed comrade to lead us at this point in our history. We fully agree that we have to work for unity in the ANC – but it always has to be a principled unity and it always has to be based on policy. It always has to be a commitment that the unity that we achieve will change and improve the lives of the majority of our people.

Comrade Ashley and the other comrades who fought with him understood very well that it was not just about our democratic vote. They understood that they lived in a community and a society that was exploited and poor. Ashley himself was involved in and understood, the workers’ struggle.

When we in MKMVA commit ourselves to radical socio-economic transformation we honour Ashley, Anton Fransch and everyone else who have laid down their lives for the future of our country.

We make a covenant with them, and we say that we will not forget what they have done, and that we will not allow our Revolution to be watered down or stolen. We know from their own words and deeds that they wanted full liberation for the people of South Africa.

We know that Ashley did not want his mother to be called a “tea girl”, we know that he wanted for her, for himself and for everyone in his community a better life.

The promise we make as MKMVA is that we will work tirelessly to make that happen. We promise to comrade Ashley and his fellow liberation fighters that we will prevent anyone who tries to undermine our revolution through ill-discipline.

We have always said that in the ANC comrades can disagree if they want to, but they must do it inside our democratic organisational structures. No truly committed ANC member will go outside our structures and make common cause with our enemies.

True ANC comrades will not go and walk in the streets with organisations such as Afriforum, of all people. True comrades don’t call themselves a so-called Save South Africa campaign, when the only thing they want to save is their own money, their own investments and what is good for them.

True ANC comrades do not make common cause with reactionaries outside the ANC about who should be the president of the ANC, when the ANC has actually elected the President twice on a democratic mandate.

In the upcoming week there is going to be an important vote in parliament. A so-called no confidence vote against President Zuma tabled by the opposition parties. They tried already seven times before the same trick and they didn’t manage, now they are trying for the eighth time.

The behaviour of the opposition is truly tiresome, but this time there are a couple of comrades also in the ANC who are behaving poorly and undisciplined.

Among them are Dr Makhosi Khoza and Mondli Gungubele, who said they would vote in favour of that motion. This cannot be allowed.

The ANC is not some loose collection of people who do not have discipline and do not understand how organisational central democracy works.

No member of the ANC goes to our Parliament because they have a particular name, or because they are so beautiful or cute. No, they go there because they are sent there by the ANC and have to implement ANC policies. The ANC caucus in Parliament has determined that every ANC MP should vote against this no confidence motion and without any exceptions that is what must happen.

MKMVA reaffirms that position, but we do more than that and we say that we will not allow this to happen. We insist as we have always been the backbone of the ANC and that we will support and enforce the discipline of the ANC. We will take a lead in the march in defence of democracy to Parliament that is being planned for August 8 by the ANC and ANC-related organisations, including our leagues and associations.

We will be at the gates of the National Assembly to tell ANC MPs inside that they have to follow discipline and that they have to vote against this spurious motion of no confidence. We call on all our comrades to join us in that march.

The message must be crystal clear that our ANC will not be undermined and our ANC is not going to be told by people who do not care for the country what we do inside the ANC and who our leaders can be. Our ANC is a disciplined organisation.

Why do we emphasise this so strongly?

Because we cannot play hard and fast with the lives of our comrades who have laid their lives down for us. Comrade Ashley didn’t die in the struggle for liberation to have ANC members behaving in the manner that some threaten that they will behave now.

He was a disciplined member of MK and the ANC, who took instructions and carried them out. He suffered the consequences and he paid with his life.

That is not cheap, that was very expensive. That was the highest sacrifice that any human being can possibly make.

Let us make sure that economic liberation will be achieved for all the people of South Africa and let us also make sure that we elect mature and strong leaders who can truly make a change to our lives.

Let us also once and for all confirm that it is not just men who can or should be presidents of our country.

We can and will have a woman as president of South Africa and the best candidate for the future of South Africa at this stage is a woman – Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

In honouring the memory of comrade Ashley and all his fellow comrades, we commit to move forward on these aims that we have set ourselves.

And we say, in the words of the Freedom Charter: “These freedoms we will fight for, side by side, throughout our lives, until we have won our liberty.”

Memorial lecture delivered by Carl Niehaus in Athlone, Cape Town, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ashley Kriel’s killing.