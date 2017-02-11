Our Constitution does its best amid under resourcing

Preamble.

We, the people of South Africa, Recognise the injustices of our past; Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land; Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic so as to – Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights; Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law; Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and uild a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations. May God protect our people.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso. God seën Suid-Afrika.

God bless South Africa. Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika.

Hosi katekisa Afrika The Constitution contains many of our aspirations as a people in particular the idea that no person shall ever again be dominated, repressed or oppressed by another.

The preamble as quoted above clearly demonstrates our abhorrence of our unequal and discriminatory past and our hopes for the country and government we aspire to have. Some debates that have emerged in our public spaces, therefore, would appear to be dismissive of these ideals; in particular, the ideas argue that the Constitution is imperialist and un-African.

Considering where we come from I submit that this is the best drafting of the constitution that seeks inclusivity, equality and transformation of our society.

It is my view that every citizen should read the preamble, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 in full, on their own and that these must be taught in all schools at all levels of the education system without exclusion.

In Chapter 2 the Constitution prescribes that everyone is equal before the law and has a right to equal protection under the law as well as to enjoy the same benefits of the law.

It also give us clarity on the prohibited grounds of discrimination. Nonetheless, many women, children, youth, poor people and disabled people continue to experience discrimination and marginalisation in the current dispensation and this needs to change in line with our Constitution. This chapter also deals with the freedoms that South African citizens have.

These rights are detailed as freedom from torture; from cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment; from slavery, servitude and forced labour; freedom of thought; freedom of religion; freedom of speech; freedom of the press; academic freedom; freedom of assembly; freedom in elections and elections processes and freedom of movement.

These freedoms were denied to the black majority in apartheid South Africa and all of these are consistently under threat as a result of endemic racism, a judiciary that has not transformed, a rigid economic structure, intolerance with different sexual orientation, misuse of cultural practice and religious text, callous insensitivity to people’s needs and conditions as well a pervasive and intransigent patriarchy.

The continued situation where people’s freedoms elude them extends to all the other rights and protections contained in this chapter.

All the rights listed can be limited by laws of general application and to the extent that the restriction is reasonable and justifiable in a democratic society that is established on the principles of human dignity, equality and freedom. The rights are limited if they are misused to trample on another individual’s rights.

The rights can also be limited during a state of emergency and care has been taken to ensure reasonable procedures for the declaration of a state of emergency, so that it is not done arbitrarily.

The Chapter 9 institutions were established to protect and support democracy and human rights and they are the Office of the Public Protector; the South African Human Rights Commission; the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL); the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE); the auditor-general; the Independent Electoral Commission and the Independent Communications Authority. Some of the Chapter 9 institutions in particular the Commission for Gender Equality has come under fire while executing its mandate.

Most of the criticism against the commission is to the effect that it is bashing culture.

The CGE pays very particular care in looking at the constitutional prescriptions, the CGE Act, the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act as well as international conventions, protocols and recommendations that South Africa is party to in the execution of its mandate. There has also been celebration in some quarters of the difference of opinion between the CGE and the CRL when it came to the interpretation of the constitutional principles and values and the supremacy thereof.

The submission made in this article is that this needs to be resolved in the Forum of Institutions Supporting Democracy, or by joint consultation of mutually identified constitutional experts, failing which a legal route to resolving the issue can be explored. The final submission made in this article is that violations of gender equality provisions and of women’s rights are endemic in South Africa and at the same time the CGE is consistently under-funded.

The issue of gender based violence, women’s poverty, women’s continued vulnerability to HIV, the worsening of risky behaviour among women and in particular young women, the gender imbalance in the uptake of parenting responsibilities, the worsening burden of reproductive work on women, the increase in human trafficking and its impact on young women, are all issues that need attention from the CGE.

The result of this is the CGE cannot execute its mandate fully and the personnel of the CGE in all its units is kept small, some posts cannot be filled resulting in overwork for all the incumbents. It is hoped that this article will promote renewed commitment to the letter and spirit of our Constitution as well as move all the decision makers to reconsider the CGE budget allocation in the Treasury, FSC, the executive and Parliament.

Fundi Nzimande

Fundi Nzimande is a commissioner in the Commission for Gender Equality. She writes in her personal capacity