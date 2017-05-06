Overloaded taxi filled with school kids taken off the road

Emalahleni Local Municipality traffic officers on Friday stopped and took of road a minibus taxi which ​was ​overloaded ​with school children ​who were being transported to various schools in the area.​ There were 26 children in the taxi.​

The officer’s intervention comes amid a tragic accident that took place between Verena and Bronkhorstspruit two weeks ago, which resulted in 18 pupils perished in a fire. The minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed head-on with a truck and then caught a fire.​ The mass funeral for the most of the children was held on Saturday.

Emalahleni Local Municipality​ executive mayor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali ​thanked the traffic officer who managed to stop the minibus and removed it from the road.

She expressed her fury at greedy drivers who pack school children​ into vehicles​ and disregard basic rules of the road.

In their quest to avoid ​a similar accident to the Verena accident Emalahleni Traffic officers were on Friday conduct​ing a stop and ​search operation to ensure that school public transport was adequate.

Mpumalanga’s Chief Officer Colly Mnisi said while they were conducting an inspection they came a across a minibus that was unroadworthy, had no valid license disc and the driver had no Public Driver Permit (PDP).

“We issued the driver with a fine, pulled off the minibus from the road and arranged an alternative transport for children,” Mnisi added.

Meanwhile, Ntshalintshali cautioned parents to make sure that they examine ​the ​minibuses which transport their children to school.

“It is every parent responsibility to make sure that children arrive at school safe and they should not allow drivers to pack their children in a vehicle which is roadworthy, driven by a driver who is not properly licensed,” she said.

Ntshalintshali also urged motorists and pedestrians​,​ who spot overloaded minibuses​,​ to take down registration and report to the nearest traffic officers or department.

-Sipho Jack