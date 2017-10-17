Owner of Precious Angels NGO breaks down during #LifeEsidimeni hearing

Owner of the notorious Precious Angels NGO in which almost 20 psychiatric patients died broke down in tears during the Life Esidimeni Arbitration hearing currently under-way in Johannesburg.

Nompumelelo Ncube testified how she was not paid by the department for three months and how she had to rely on donations, loans and her savings to buy food and diapers for the patients.

Justice Dikgang Moseneke heard how Ncube was told to take in adult patients even though this was against her NGOs criteria.

“I had to use my mother’s savings, I was kicked out because I didn’t have money for rent and my car was repossessed…,” she said.

Ncube testified how she also used funds from her daycare and had to rely on loans and her savings to keep the NGO running, even having to borrow sugar, linen and other basic stuff.

When pressed for answers if patients ever ran out of food, Ncube denied that there was ever an instance where patients were without food.

She insists that she has evidence of how she borrowed money to ensure that the NGO was kept afloat.

Health ombudsman found in reports into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of over a 100 patients that patients died of hunger, dehydration, and hypothermia among others.

Families were however not convinced of Ncube’s testimony often getting frustrated by her testimony.

LERATO DIALE