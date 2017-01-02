PAC proud of Sharpeville heritage sites

The Pan Africanist Congress has welcomed the declaration of three areas in Sharpeville as heritage sites by the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra). Last week the Sahra announced the addition of four new national heritage sites.

The three sites commemorating the 1960 Sharpeville massacre and a memorial to the SS Mendi have been added to the list of national heritage sites.

The sites in Sharpeville include the police station to which thousands had marched in protest against the hated “dompas” and the memorial garden and the graves of the 69 people who lost their lives in the massacre in the Phelindaba Cemetery.

The Sharpeville massacre occurred on March 21, 1960 when police opened fire on a peaceful march organised by the PAC to protest against the repressive pass laws. Marches had also been organised for Langa in Cape Town. Today the date is commemorated as Human Rights Day.

“We hope that the same God/Allah who assisted them to declare these historical and memorable event will allow them to change the misleading Human Rights Day to a rightful and suitable Sharpeville/Langa Day,” PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe said.

“We are however disappointed that it is only happening now after 22 years of political emancipation. We had expected this important event to have occurred immediately after the inaugural of presidency in 1994 but it was overlooked due to political games.”

Mokgatlhe said the organisation was grateful to Sahra for deeply involving them where they were entitled to make a decision in certain circumstances.

He said this was not only memorable to people of Sharpeville but the entire continent if not the world because the events of March 21, 1960 transformed global politics.

“Indeed the PAC and the people of the occupied Azania have a good, good story to tell, that is the story of liberation, the history that was written with blood, tears and toils of the massacred Africans.

“People who looked forward to be killed in defence of their beloved country, Azania, the land of their forbearers,” Mokgatlhe said.

The SS Mendi memorial is situated at the University of Cape Town’s sports fields in Rosebank‚ Cape Town. The memorial is for the men of the Fifth Battalion of the South African Native Labour Corps.

The sports field, formerly known as the Rosebank showgrounds, was chosen as the memorial site as it was the national assembly camp and depot for the Native Labour Corps during World War I. It was the place where soldiers assembled, received their kit and basic training.

“It is a reminder of the role played by black South Africans in World War I and of the links these events have to the liberation struggle in South Africa,” Sahra said.

On February 21, 1917, a ship collided with the Mendi just off the coast of the Isle of Wight, leading to the death of 30 crew and 607 black soldiers.

The declarations are listed in the Government Gazette and published by the Department of Arts and Culture.

NTOMBI NKOSI

ntombin@thenewage.co.za