Paedophile’s 32 life terms

FAMILIES of the victims, activists and the police have hailed the 32 life sentences handed to paedophile Warren Troy Knoop, 40, as a victory for the fight against child sexual abuse.

North Gauteng High Court judge Cassim Moosa yesterday also sentenced Knoop, who was convicted of rape, sexual grooming, manufacturing of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, to an additional 170 years in jail, with the sentences running concurrently.

Among those who welcomed the sentence was a former girlfriend of Knoop and mother of a victim. She spoke of the impact of Knoop’s actions on her 17-year-old daughter who was just 11 years old when she met him.

“My daughter is now suicidal because of his deeds. She still undergoes trauma counselling because she continues to have flashbacks of the horrible incidents. He sexually assaulted her 12 times and she kept the secret for four years,” she said.

The 36-year-old woman had worked with Knoop for three years and eventually dated him after she was robbed in her house and they became close as he was supportive and sympathetic. The mother of another victim, who also dated Knoop, said he had sexually assaulted her 12-month-old daughter and recorded pornographic material.

“I’m happy and I can safely say that the judicial system is not failing rape victims. All mothers out there experiencing these inhumane behaviours shouldn’t hesitate to report it to the police because justice will be served,” she said.

She said her daughter was doing well as the incident happened while she was very young.

Knoop was found guilty of 870 charges relating to child rape, possession and distribution of child pornography. “The accused was a father figure to the toddler and abused his trust. He took a video of the toddler while she was sleeping and defenceless,” judge Moosa said.

Moosa ordered that Knoop participate in anger management as well as psychological and rehabilitation programmes with the department of correctional services.

