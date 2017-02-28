Painful end to Mnisi’s Super Rugby season

The rigours of Super Rugby have already claimed three massive casualties in the opening week, with Springbok Damien de Allende, Howard Mnisi of the Lions and the Kings’ Cameron Lindsay set for the sidelines with lengthy injuries.

Stormers centre De Allende was injured in the victory over the Bulls at Newlands at the weekend and is expected to miss more than 12 weeks of rugby with an ankle injury. The Stormers already have a long injury list which includes the likes of Scarra Ntubeni, Leolin Zas and Juan de Jongh.

It’s a similar situation at Emirates Airline Park, where coach Johan Ackermann will have to find a replacement for centre Howard Mnisi, who was taken off on a stretcher in the victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein. Ackermann described the loss of Mnisi, who suffered multiple ligament injuries of the knee, including his ACL, LCL and PCL, as a huge blow and said the centre will be missed.

“We all feel sorry for Howard as he worked very hard in the pre-season and showed good form against the Stormers in the warm-up. He has been one of our senior players and picked up a lot of experience over the last few years. His ability to beat defenders will be sorely missed. We pray that he will have a full recovery,” Ackermann said.

Meanwhile, Sharks coach Robert du Preez decided to keep his head high following their opening defeat to the Reds in Australia. Du Preez said he was happy with his team’s overall fight back and hoped for better fortunes against a Brumbies side that also lost to the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

“On a positive note, when we did keep ball in hand we looked dangerous at times. Our defence was also good. There were individual errors that cost us. Our focus is now on the Brumbies,” Du Preez said.

-Mmasekepe Matsebane|mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za