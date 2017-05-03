Painful memories and tears

The 16 families who lost their loved ones in a tragic taxi accident almost two weeks ago will finally get closure today as they receive the DNA test results of their children.

Describing the incident as a “national disaster”, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the families’ wounds would reopen after their suffering on the fateful “black Friday”.

“April 21 will remain a dark day in the history of education in our country,” Lesufi said.

The families are also expected to visit the crash site today as part of bidding the victims a final farewell. The 18 pupils and two adults died when the taxi ferrying them from school collided with a truck in Verena in Bronkhorstpruit.

Among the deceased was the driver who was buried last Saturday. Seven pupils were injured and three of them remain hospitalised while four have since been discharged.

The government has promised that the death of the pupils would not be in vain and that their memories would be kept alive through the improvement of services.

The provincial education departments in Mpumalanga and Gauteng said it would be taking over the transportation of pupils who travel between the two provinces to attend school.

“We are doing this because when we visited these families, we saw that the level of poverty, the level of unemployment and hopelessness was at the highest but they took their last cent to pay for transport to beat the poverty,” Lesufi said.

He said the government wanted the families to use the money elsewhere and let it take the responsibility of transporting the children. In the meantime, the children will be transported by Eskom until the government project is finalised.

The MEC pledged that on the anniversary of the accident next year, two tombstones carrying the names of the deceased will be unveiled at the entrances of the two schools where the pupils attended.

Also as a tribute to the pupils, Lesufi said the R25 where the crash happened would be upgraded from 2018. Mpumalanga education MEC Reginah Mhaule called on the deceased’s classmates to continue with their legacy by ensuring that they excelled in their studies, “passing for (themselves) and their fallen friends”.

Pupils from Gauteng and Mpumalanga are expected to observe a moment of silence for the departed on Friday. Meanwhile, a mass funeral will be held on Saturday for the 16 pupils and the general assistant in Welvenkop, while the remaining two pupils will be buried in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on Sunday.

-Lillian Selapisa