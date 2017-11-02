Paledi Segapo takes SA Fashion Week to the next level

Designer Paledi Segapo took SA Fashion Week to the next level when he delivered show-stopping ensembles worthy of an emperor.

Segapo showcased his new line, titled “I am an African”, inspired by the 1996 speech of former South African President, Thabo Mbeki.

@palse_sa #ImAnAfrican @safashionweek AutumnWinter18 collection. Thank you @catfootwearsa and to everyone that attended. A post shared by Emperor Paledi Segapo (@paledisegapo) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

Palse ambassador and multi-award winning artist Donald made a special appearance on the runway during the event.

Journalist and author Lesley Mofokeng said that he is glad Paledi is embracing the African extracts and the show was beautifully put together.

“Segapo maintained the African theme which made the collection to be uplifting and beautiful. The overall show including music was delicate and blended with the clothes being showcased,” said Mofokeng.

“I am an African” 1 of 8

Paledi is also due to showcase his new winter collection at Windhoek Fashion Week in November and Swahili Fashion Week (Tanzania) in December.

Last month, Segapo was honoured at Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria MAN Awards

2017, receiving the night’s highest honour the “Special Fashion Achievement Award”, for his contribution in shaping Africa’s fashion industry.

-TNA Reporter