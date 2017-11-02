Paledi Segapo takes SA Fashion Week to the next level

Designer Paledi Segapo took SA Fashion Week to the next level when he delivered show-stopping ensembles worthy of an emperor.
Segapo showcased his new line, titled “I am an African”, inspired by the 1996 speech of former South African President, Thabo Mbeki.
Palse ambassador and multi-award winning artist Donald made a special appearance on the runway during the event.
This one is dedicated to my friend, my business partner and my designer @PalediSegapo We fight a lot to get the best out of each other but I want you know that I'm forever proud of you for what you've achieved and the passion you show towards your craft, Your #SAFW show last Friday left me speechless, WELL DONE! You're destined for greatness!!!
Journalist and author Lesley Mofokeng said that he is glad Paledi is embracing the African extracts and the show was beautifully put together.
“Segapo maintained the African theme which made the collection to be uplifting and beautiful. The overall show including music was delicate and blended with the clothes being showcased,” said Mofokeng.
Paledi is also due to showcase his new winter collection at Windhoek Fashion Week in November and Swahili Fashion Week (Tanzania) in December.
Last month, Segapo was honoured at Men’s Fashion Week Nigeria MAN Awards
2017, receiving the night’s highest honour the “Special Fashion Achievement Award”, for his contribution in shaping Africa’s fashion industry.
… and here it is, special award I've received from @mensfashionweeknigeria thank you so much for the recognition 😍. Special thanx to my footwear sponsor @catfootwearsa family @liezel.jooste.31 @mycilroos Nikita, David ❤️@palse_sa brand footprint wouldn't be visible in the absence of the support from our clients particularly our avid fan/client @general_mphoski + friends (y'all know yourselves), Mzansi media, Prince Chauke @sundaysunSA, waves at @sydmolife @lesleymofokeng @stixstreams bana ba ko gae, my winning publicist team @allegro_d @rachely_math @sneh_ngubane @orgellacommunications + my brand ambassador @donaldindenial group (((HUG))) ❤️. There's no way I'd forget my business partner @andilebhenya for his contribution and constructive criticism. Finally @mandla_m for killing the 🔥whenever hell breaks loose. My sincere gratitude for your loyalty and genuine support. Love always, Emperor P./S. 🇿🇦x🇳🇬
-TNA Reporter