Panayiotou to be sentenced on his birthday

Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou, accused of masterminding his wife’s murder is expected to hear his fate on his 31st birthday.

The state delivered final arguments last week Thursday and Judge Dayalin Chetty is due to deliver his verdict on Thursday at the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Panayiotou and his co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, are facing charges of conspiring, kidnapping, robbing and killing Panayiotou’s wife Jayde.

A fourth suspect, Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, the alleged hitman, died before the trial began.

The beloved 29-year-old teacher was kidnapped outside her townhouse complex in Kabega Park, Port Elizabeth on the morning of Tuesday, April 21 in 2015.

She was found shot dead in a veld outside KwaNobuhle township, Uitenhage, the following day.

Last month, Panayiotou’s alleged mistress took the stand in his defence.

Details of Panayiotou’s affair came to light when Chanelle Coutts’ best friend, Clarishka Kapp, took the stand for the State a year ago.

Coutts, 29 told the court during her testimony that her intimate relationship with Panayiotou in began late 2012, prior to his marriage to Jayde.

She indicated that she doesn’t know how her handset had been used 17 times to contact one of the men initially approached to carry out the alleged hit.

-TNA Reporter