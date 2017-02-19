Parents want answers on child’s death

THE parents of two-year-old Zoey Beckmann, who died four weeks ago, have handed a memorandum of grievances to the CEO of Kimberley Hospital, asking for an extensive explanation. The parents, Jo-ann and Edward Beckmann, said they believe their child died as a result of negligence by the department of health.

The parents handed over the memorandum of grievances to Kimberley Hospital CEO Richard Jones on Friday. Edward Beckmann said he wants to know what transpired the night his child died and if the department had finalised the investigation into the child’s death. He also wanted to know how his child could have died when she was admitted to hospital for tonsillitis, gastro and ear infection.

“They gave my child medication and it gave her a reaction. My wife told them that the child was turning blue but the doctor insisted they inject anyway,” Beckmann said. He said their child was still okay when she was admitted to hospital on January 24, only to be told a day later that the child had died.

“I believe the drip was not put in correctly, the doctor did not care, they gave us attitude and I believe my child would still be alive today if they had only listened to us.” Beckmann said his lawyers were waiting for the doctors report. In his response, Jones said the child died of septic (septicaemia) shock and insisted that the doctors did everything and followed the correct proceedures. Septicemia is blood poisoning especially caused by bacteria or toxins.

“Our belief is that everything that was done, was the right thing. That is what we need to share with you. We need to discuss with you, what normally happens when a child has septicaemia but we cannot have a discussion with you here today,” Jones said. Beckmann also asked how the file could have been removed from the ward so quickly after the child had died. In his response, Jones said it is how the hospital operates.

“When someone dies, who was not expected to die, we normally remove the file from the ward and investigate very quickly so that the file does not get damaged. “We have the report. We need to discuss how we can do that with you. It’s in the litigation phase and we have to manage that in a sort of proper way but we believe we have the right information we want to share with you, to help you understand what happened.

“We understand the heartache and the pain you guys must be going through.” Jones admitted that the attitude of healthcare professionals was not always the best. “The attitude of our staff is a bit difficult at times but we must change their attitudes, not necessarily punish anyone.”

-Nomusa Mvubu