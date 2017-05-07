Parktown Boys’ pupils break silence on sex abuse

More than 20 pupils at Parktown Boys’ High have accused their water polo coach of sexual assault, a report says.

The teacher, a 22-year-old student employee, has already appeared in court and will appear again on Wednesday.

The Sunday Times today reported that following the discovery of surveillance footage which allegedly caught a teacher fondling a 15-year-old’s genitals the school more than 20 pupils have come forward.

This was confirmed by police, the report said. The mother of the pupil recorded in the footage was immediately informed and the teacher was arrested that same night in November 2016.

The teacher was released on R3000 bail.

He cannot be named until he pleads to charges of sexual assault and rape. The case was postponed for further investigation.

The school has, according to reports, actively encouraged the pupils to come forward and assist with evidence. Following the discovery, the school’s principal Derek Bradley wrote a piece titled “Breaking the code of silence” in the school’s newsletter. – ANN7 reporter