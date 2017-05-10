Parktown coaches sexual assault case postponed

The sexual assault case against a Parktown Boys’ High School water polo coach has been postponed by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for further investigation.

The assistant boarding master, a 22-year-old student employee, appeared breifly in the magistrate court and the case was postponned to the 11th of July.

According to reports the incident was discovered by a surveillance footage which allegedly caught the teacher fondling a 15-year-old’s genitals the school more than 20 pupils have come forward.

The mother of the pupil recorded in the footage was immediately informed and the teacher was arrested that same night in November 2016.

The master was released on R3000 bail.

The coach cannot be named until he pleads to charges of sexual assault and rape.

The school has, according to reports, actively encouraged the pupils to come forward and assist with evidence. Following the discovery, the school’s principal Derek Bradley wrote a piece titled “Breaking the code of silence” in the school’s newsletter.

On Monday The Gauteng Department of Education visited Parktown Boys’ High school to investigate the allegations.

He faces charges of sexual grooming of children, sexual assault and assault.

TNA Reporter