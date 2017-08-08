Parliament gives Zuma vote of confidence

President Jacob Zuma has on Tuesday survived the vote of no confidence tabled against him by opposition parties which are for the first time voted in a secret ballot.

Today’s debate was the 8th motion of no confidence which opposition parties lose in the eight years which the President has been in office.

Hundred and nitty eight ANC parliamentarians said they had confidence in the president, while Hundred and seventy –seven did not have confidence in the Presidential leadership.

Earlier the party’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu said there would have been great consequences if party members had voted out the president of the country and that of the ANC.

He further told the media that the party was faced with difficulties in the current motion, as it had to be taken by secret ballot.

“The main reason why we can’t remove President Zuma is that the party is too divided and we won’t be able to elect a successor. We are still afraid of the decision we took then, it created COPE,” ANC chief whip said.

-Sipho Jack