Parliament launches disciplinary proceedings against secretary Mgidlana

Parliament has decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against its Secretary Gengenzi Mgidlana.

Mgidlana back in June was placed on special leave after allegations of fraud were leveled against him.

On Wednesday parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that an Audit Committee investigation into the allegations has made recommendations which are “serious and warrant that Parliament institutes a disciplinary process against Mr. Mgidlana”.

Mgidlana has now been given seven days to make representations to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces stating why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary proceedings against him.

Allegations against Mgidlana included his receipt of a payment of R71 000, improper allocation of a study bursary, improper travel management and irregular procurement of services.

-Siphiwe Mchunu