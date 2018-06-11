Parliament marks June 16 uprising

THE working conditions of horse groomers, the spike in cash-in-transit heists, Deputy President David Mabuza orally answering questions from MPs and commemorating the June 16 uprising are some of the highlights on Parliament’s calendar this week. On Wednesday Deputy President Mabuza is scheduled to rise in the National Council of Provinces and talk about current or future agreements on nuclear power with Russia On Thursday the National Council of Provinces will mark its Youth Day debate with reflections on the heroic legacy of the 1976 generation and on measures to advance the historic memory of the uprising.

The chamber will also reflect and debate the legacy of liberation struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu. Tomorrow the Department of Trade and Industry will brief the portfolio committee on trade and industry on steel and sugar tariffs. The sugar industry will also have a follow-up meeting with the portfolio committee, while the South African Revenue Service will inform the oversight body about the implementation of import tariffs. Also tomorrow the portfolio committee on mineral resources will receive a presentation on the consultative process followed in reviewing the Mining Charter and the areas of focus of that review process.

The portfolio committee on police has set aside Wednesday to receive presentations from the South African Police Service and stakeholders on measures to combat rampant cash-in-transit heists. On the same day the portfolio committee on labour and the trade and industry portfolio committee will hold a joint meeting on the abuses of workers in the horse racing industry following a Department of Trade and Industry investigation. The chairperson of the labour portfolio committee Lemias Mashile said no industry is immune from scrutiny. “We understand some issues in the investigation were labour-related hence it became important that the committees receive a briefing jointly. No industry is forgotten including horse racing,” he said. It was important for Parliament to jump into action when horse groomers raised their complaints with the institution. The horse groomers’ association in the country had complained about the conditions of work, not being paid accordingly and on time and not being recognised in decision-making in the industry, Mashille said in a statement.

Four provinces, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo and Northern Cape, will appear before the portfolio committee on health on Wednesday to give evidences on health and services in these regions. Also on Wednesday, the standing committee on public accounts is scheduled to meet with 10 municipalities that owe Eskom. On Thursday, the ad hoc committee on the funding of political parties will meet to consider from national Treasury and Independent Electoral Commission as well as discuss written submissions on the Bill.

