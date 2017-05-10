Parliament urges Noah to soar to greater heights

Parliament has encouraged local boy made it big Trevor Noah to soar to greater heights and continue with his good work after bagging the award for best host at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture on Wednesday extended its congratulations after the Daily Show host won a Golden Popcorn trophy during Sunday’s award ceremony.

” Mr Noah’s achievement is testament to the fact the Africans, in general, and South Africans, in particular, have the ability and resilience to make it in a competitive international arena,”

“His achievements are a motivation for the youth to continue working hard in pursuit of their dreams,” said chairperson of the committee Xoliswa Tom.

Noah walked away with the Best Host award dedicating his new accolade to his mother. He beat out Hollywood big shots including Ellen Degeneres, John Oliver, RuPaul and Samantha Bee to walk away with the prize.

He said that his mother was the one person he aspired to be like every single day.

“She is a powerful, strong black woman who never listened when people told her she couldn’t be more,” said Noah.

Since taking over the coveted Daily Show hosting duties from his predecessor John Stewart, Trevor has gone from strength to strength.

Earlier in the year he won two awards at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards for outstanding literary work for a debut author and outstanding literary work, for his book Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood.

-TNA Reporter