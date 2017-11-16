Parliament welcomes SADC intervention in Zimbabwe

Parliament has welcomed swift action taken by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to restore calm in Zimbabwe.

In a statement issued on behalf of Parliament’s presiding officers, spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said Parliament hoped that the issues were addressed in a manner that would not undermine regional cooperation and economic development.

Earlier this week, Zimbabwean soldiers took over the running of the country.

The SADC, under the leadership of President Jacob Zuma, announced that the regional body would send a delegation to the country to help resolve the situation.

On Thursday afternoon, President Jacob Zuma said it was still far too early to make any decisions and tight conclusions regarding how the situation in Zimbabwe would ultimately play itself out.

Addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Zuma told the house that he would not be drawn to speculation regarding what lay ahead for the country currently gripped in a state of uncertainty.

“You don’t want to speculate. You want to see what is happening and take the appropriate conclusion and decision. I think it would be too early to take any firm decision. I’m sure that the situation in Zimbabwe very shortly will become clear and those who participate positively in global affairs will be able to say,” Zuma said.

Zuma again called for calm and that cool heads prevail.

Earlier on Thursday, senior military officers took control of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and announced on state television their intention to deal with the “criminals around Mugabe” and steps to take over the running of the country.

President Robert Mugabe was effectively placed under house arrest at his private home in Borrowdale in the suburbs of Harare.

Reports also established that his wife, Grace Mugabe and two key members of her G40 political faction were also under house arrest, debunking earlier speculation that she and their children had fled overnight to Namibia.

The G40 members are understood to be cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere, who fled to Mugabe’s compound after their homes were attacked by troops.

While a settlement to the impasse is reportedly being negotiated, 93-year-old Mugabe is insisting that he be allowed to serve out the remainder of his presidential term.

Mugabe previously indicated that he intends to run in the 2018 election after Zanu-PF last year confirmed him as the party’s sole candidate.

The Presidency confirmed that envoys were sent to Zimbabwe and Angola by Zuma.

A statement said Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the State Security Minister Bongani Bongo flew to Zimbabwe to meet with Mugabe.

Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said South Africa was also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

The flare up in tensions in Zimbabwe has been interpreted as opposition by the army to the firing of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was touted as a potential successor to Mugabe.

-TNA Reporter