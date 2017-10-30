Parliament’s sex work summit postponed

MASSIVE interest in Parliament’s Multi-Party Women’s Caucus’ plans to hold a summit with stakeholders on the legalisation of sex work has forced the event to be postponed.

The summit was scheduled to take place in Parliament on Saturday. (NOV 3) Committee chairperson Masefele Morutoa said the decision was taken in the interests of democracy.

“We have been inundated with requests for a postponement of the summit due to the short deadline for submissions from organisations.

After our initial media statement on the summit was issued, we received huge interest from the public who wished to comment on this matter,” Morutoa said.

“In order to make this an open, inclusive and transparent exercise, which are core values of a democratic Parliament, we had to consider these requests and respond positively.” She apologised to stakeholders for any inconvenience caused by the postponement.

“We hope they will accept that the inclusion of all other interested stakeholders will enrich this exercise and cause us to come out with a highly favourable product.”

Morutoa reiterated that the caucus has previously pronounced its support for the decriminalisation of sex work as have other organisations, including the Commission for Gender Equality. Cabinet still has to take a decision on the decriminalisation of sex work.

“Thus, the aim of convening the summit is to bring all the relevant stakeholders under one roof to find a united way forward,” said Morutoa. The caucus has also decided to leave the date for submissions open until further notice.

Interested parties should contact the committee secretary, Bryan Mantyi at bmantyi@parliament.gov.za or 083 709 8428.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN dennisc@thenewage.co.za